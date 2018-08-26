Calgary's police chief says that more education and training is needed to help avoid situations like the incident in Cougar Ridge last week that resulted in an autistic boy suffering a serious head injury.

On August 21, police were called to a home in southwest Calgary to assist the family of a 13-year-old boy diagnosed with autism who was acting erratically and damaging property inside the home.

While the officers who attended the scene were escorting him outside, the boy began to struggle and somehow suffered a head injury.

Doctors soon found that the youth had fractured his skull and suffered abdominal injuries during his interaction with police.

Police Chief Roger Chaffin says the situation is an example of how officers need to have more training and equipment to deal with those with mental illnesses.

"There’s never enough training. I think if you recall the Whitman report, some of the issues that came out of that were an encouraging cry that we need to do more in education across the board. We need to do more to engage our officers to provide them with the tools and skills they need to police in a very difficult environment."

The boy remains in hospital, recovering from his injuries. His parents say that he had been away from home for a few days prior to the incident and had not taken his prescribed medications.

ASIRT is investigating the incident.