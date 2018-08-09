Two Calgary police officers were taken to hospital after they collided with two vehicles in a southeast intersection.

On Thursday evening, a pair of officers was dispatched to a panic alarm in a home in the district.

While responding, their vehicle passed through the intersection of Southland Drive and Bonaventure Drive S.E. at which point they crashed into two vehicles.

Both officers were taken to hospital, with one suffering minor injuries and the other as a precaution.

Another driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution but all other occupants were checked at the scene and did not require treatment.

The CPS Traffic Section is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

