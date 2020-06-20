Advertisement
CPS cruiser, vehicle involved in Saturday morning crash
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 9:14AM MDT
The Calgary Police Service says the incident occurred at about 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
CALGARY -- Investigators are at the scene of a crash that involved a passenger vehicle and a CPS cruiser early Saturday morning.
Police tell CTV News the incident took place near 17 Avenue and First Street S.W. at about 3:55 a.m.
A CPS cruiser was towed from the scene earlier, but a red passenger vehicle remains.
There are no details on any injuries from the incident and no information about what led to the crash.
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…