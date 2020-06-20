CALGARY -- Investigators are at the scene of a crash that involved a passenger vehicle and a CPS cruiser early Saturday morning.

Police tell CTV News the incident took place near 17 Avenue and First Street S.W. at about 3:55 a.m.

A CPS cruiser was towed from the scene earlier, but a red passenger vehicle remains.

There are no details on any injuries from the incident and no information about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…