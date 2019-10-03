CALGARY – A 36-year-old man with a history of sexual assault has been released in the Calgary-area following the completion of his federal prison sentence.

Calgary Police Service officials have issued a public warning following Thursday morning's statutory release of Daniel Christopher Mahon.

Mahon has completed his 70-month prison sentence on sexual assault causing bodily harm and overcome resistance by choking convictions in connection with an assault on a 17-year-old girl in the washroom of an office tower along the Plus 15 system in 2013.

According to police, Mahon will continue to be supervised by Correctional Services Canada with support from the CPS High Risk Offender program.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Calgary Police Service shared Mahon's photo and description as "it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Mahon."

Mahon is described as:

Caucasian

180 cm (5'11" tall)

Weighing 114 kg (252 lbs)

Having brown hair and brown eyes

The Calgary Police Service is encouraging members of the public to take precautionary measures to avoid an encounter with Mahon, but police do not condone any form of vigilante action.