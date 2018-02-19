**CORRECTION: The Calgary Police Service originally indicated the accused had been charged with impaired driving as well as uttering threats. The CPS member was not charged with impaired driving.**

An 11-year-veteran of the Calgary Police Service was arrested by RCMP on Sunday in connection with an-off duty incident outside Calgary.

According to CPS officials, the off-duty CPS member, who has not been identified in order to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested and charged on February 18 following a domestic matter in an undisclosed municipality that neighbours Calgary.

The accused, who has been charged with uttering threats, was on leave from his position with the CPS for an unrelated reason at the time of the alleged incident.