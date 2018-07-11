Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a number of charges in relation to a domestic conflict.

Investigators say warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Cody Warren Mackenzie for:

choking with intent

assault causing bodily harm

intimidation

theft under $5,000

eight counts of breaching a court order

four counts of breaching an emergency protection order

two counts of failing to appear in court

one count of mischief to property

Mackenzie is described as:

Caucasian

183 cm

medium build

brown hair

brown eyes

Police are withholding all further information about the offences given that they are domestic in nature and there is a duty to protect the privacy of the victim.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie, including his present location, is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org