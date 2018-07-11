Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a number of charges in relation to a domestic conflict.

Investigators say warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Cody Warren Mackenzie for:

  • choking with intent
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • intimidation
  • theft under $5,000
  • eight counts of breaching a court order
  • four counts of breaching an emergency protection order
  • two counts of failing to appear in court
  • one count of mischief to property

Mackenzie is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 183 cm
  • medium build
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes

Police are withholding all further information about the offences given that they are domestic in nature and there is a duty to protect the privacy of the victim.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie, including his present location, is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org