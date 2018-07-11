CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
CPS seek suspect in connection with domestic offences
Calgary police are looking for Cody Warren Mackenzie, 25, in connection with a domestic assault. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 11:22AM MDT
Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a number of charges in relation to a domestic conflict.
Investigators say warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Cody Warren Mackenzie for:
- choking with intent
- assault causing bodily harm
- intimidation
- theft under $5,000
- eight counts of breaching a court order
- four counts of breaching an emergency protection order
- two counts of failing to appear in court
- one count of mischief to property
Mackenzie is described as:
- Caucasian
- 183 cm
- medium build
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Police are withholding all further information about the offences given that they are domestic in nature and there is a duty to protect the privacy of the victim.
Anyone with information about Mackenzie, including his present location, is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org