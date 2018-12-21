The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a suspect vehicle in connection with the death of Roy Chi Yan Mac.

In the evening hours of Monday, December 17, the 38-year-old was fatally shot in the 100 block of Panamount Villas Northwest. Police suspect the shooting was targeted and that the suspects had been in the neighbourhood earlier that day.

Investigators believe the offenders waited for Mac to return home and they drove off immediately after the shooting.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be:

A Dodge Ram 1500 Sport crew cab truck

A 2013 – 2018 model

Dark coloured

Having dark wheels or rims

The Calgary Police Service has released stock photos of a similar vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed a similar truck in Panorama Hills on Monday or who has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or information regarding the shooting, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.