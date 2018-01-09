Workers at a southeast recycling facility located what they believed to be a mortar round on Tuesday morning prompting a response from members of the Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit.

CPS officials confirm officers, including TAC unit members, responded to Calgary Aggregate Recycling, in the 6000 block of 94 Avenue S.E., late Tuesday morning following reports a potentially explosive item had been found.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not confirmed if the item was in fact a mortar round.

According to the Recycling Council of Alberta, the business, located south of Glenmore Trail and east of 52 Street S.E., accepts construction material, including concrete, asphalt and gravel, for recycling purposes.

