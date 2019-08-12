Calgary police will provide an update Monday afternoon on a young boy who was bitten by a police service dog in training.

The boy, who is the son of the dog’s handler, was at home Saturday afternoon when he was bitten. Both the dog and handler were off duty at the time.

Watch live at 2 p.m. when police provide an update

The handler was in the backyard of his home, grooming the animal, when the boy approached them on the deck and was bitten.

The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

The police dog in training was taken to the CPS kennels.

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident and a separate investigation, through Calgary Community Standards, is also underway.

Police say there are 22 dogs employed and housing the animals at home with their handlers is a standard practice.