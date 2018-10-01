An unidentified member of the Calgary Police Service has been relieved from duty with pay after he was arrested Saturday night during an RCMP investigation into an alleged domestic incident.

CPS officials say the 22-year veteran of the service has been charged with assault in connection with the incident that occurred while he was off-duty and he has been relieved from duty with pay.

The identity of the accused has not been released in order to protect the privacy of the victim. Police have not disclosed the location of the alleged incident but confirm the investigation occurred in a 'neighbouring municipality'.

The member’s status with the Calgary Police Service will be reviewed over the next 30 days.