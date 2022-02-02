Crack cocaine, meth seized after stolen pickup spotted outside Lethbridge business

Two Lethbridge men face drug trafficking, weapon and stolen property charges after officers spotted a truck on a city street that had been stolen out of Picture Butte.

Lethbridge Police Service members noticed the 2018 Dodge Ram dually parked in the 100 block of 13 Street N. on Jan. 24. The stolen truck was also the suspect vehicle in a theft from a business in Taber.

The two men inside the truck — 36-year-old Daniel Raymond Fraser and 38-year-old Daylan Strembesky — were arrested and subsequently charged.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

$2,300 worth of property confirmed to have been stolen from the Taber business;

23 grams of methamphetamine;

An undisclosed amount of crack cocaine;

32 grams of buffing agent; and,

Brass knuckles.

Both of the accused have been released from custody ahead of their court appearance scheduled for Feb. 25.