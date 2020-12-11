Advertisement
Crash blocking exit lanes onto Glenmore Trail
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 6:35PM MST
Emergency crews are on scene of an accident at Elbow and Glenmore (Courtesy: @yyctransport)
CALGARY -- Traffic was disrupted Friday evening following a crash that tied up Elbow Drive's westbound exit lanes onto Glenmore Trail.
The crash took place just before 6 p.m. Emergency crews are on scene.
Vehicles headed southbound on Elbow and exiting westbound on Glenmore will experience the disruption.
The scene has not yet been cleared.