CALGARY -- Traffic was disrupted Friday evening following a crash that tied up Elbow Drive's westbound exit lanes onto Glenmore Trail.

The crash took place just before 6 p.m. Emergency crews are on scene.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident, 5 St at Glenmore Tr SW, blocking the WB exit lanes to Glenmore Tr and SB lanes. Please drive with care. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/R8nGYWAEql — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 12, 2020

Vehicles headed southbound on Elbow and exiting westbound on Glenmore will experience the disruption.

The scene has not yet been cleared.