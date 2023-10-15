Crash closes Highway 41 near McNeil Sunday night

Redcliff RCMP closed a section of Highway 41 near McNeil due to a crash Sunday.

RCMP were on scene at the two-vehicle crash, located between Highway 545 and Township Road 190, around 9 p.m.

At that time, traffic in both directions on Highway 41 was being diverted while emergency crews responded.

RCMP were expected to remain at the crash site for several more hours.

Mounties did not say how many people were involved or if there were injuries.