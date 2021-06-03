CALGARY -- Southbound Bow Bottom Trail was closed from Lake Michigan Drive to Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday.

An adult male was sent to Foothills hospital in critical condition and another patient was taken to the South Health Campus in stable condition.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. on Bow Bottom Trail at Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

No other information was available.