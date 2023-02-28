Crash closes southbound QEII Highway near Carstairs, Alta.

Alberta RCMP are advising motorists to avoid travelling on the QEII Highway between Airdrie and Red Deer due to deteriorating driving conditions, saying a serious crash has closed a section of the highway near Carstairs.

"RCMP have responded to several collisions along this highway," RCMP said in a Tuesday morning news release. "Travel is not recommended at this time."

One of the crashes involved a snow plow and a pickup truck.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the QEII near Highway 581 at around 2 p.m., closing the area to southbound drivers, who are diverted onto Highway 581.

The 511 Alberta website is reporting Highway 2 as being partly covered in snow and ice or bare, at times, between Airdrie and Red Deer, but traffic cameras along the way show blowing snow and poor visibility.

No weather alerts have been issued for the Calgary or Red Deer areas but both have snow in the forecast today.