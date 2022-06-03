Crash closes stretch of Highway 2A near Okotoks

RCMP officers have closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary as they investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent one woman to hospital.

The collision happened between 434 Avenue East and 466 Avenue East near Okotoks at around 10 a.m.

RCMP from the Okotoks and Tuner Valley detachments, as well as firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the scene.

The woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance, and the man driving the other vehicle didn't require transportation to a hospital, RCMP said.

Both were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

"Motorists are advised that Highway 2A between 434 Avenue East and 466 Avenue East will be closed for several hours as the RCMP collision analyst and Okotoks RCMP continue to investigate the incident," said a Friday release.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The town of Okotoks is located roughly 15 kilometres south of Calgary.