Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta-B.C. boundary

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Field, B.C. following a Wednesday morning crash.

Details regarding the severity of the collision in Yoho National Park have not been confirmed but, according to 511 Alberta, the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to remain closed to traffic until 3 p.m. MT.

A STARS Air Ambulance was deployed to the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.

BC Hwy1 CLOSED east of Field BC due to MVC. ETO 3pm MST. (8:25am) via @BanffNP #ABRoads #ABParks — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 15, 2022