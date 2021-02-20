CALGARY -- Authorities say the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to all traffic because of a serious crash on the highway.

DriveBC posted the advisory on social media Saturday morning, along with photos of a huge lineup of trucks and other vehicles.

The agency says only emergency vehicles are being allowed through at this time.

There are no details about whether or not there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.

An update is expected at 1 p.m.