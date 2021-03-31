CALGARY -- Two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday evening crash in the city's northeast involving a driver who had been stabbed minutes earlier.

Emergency crews responded to a location along Falton Drive N.E. shortly after 8 p.m. after a vehicle struck a row of parked cars and landed on its side.

EMS officials confirm two males were transported by ambulance from the scene to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the crash occurred after two males got into a fight at a house party a short distance away. According to police, the fight escalated and one man was stabbed. The stabbing victim attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle and the offender attempted to grab the moving vehicle and was dragged.

A woman who suffered cuts to her hand at the crash scene was also taken to hospital for treatment. It's believed she sustained her injuries while attempting to assist a victim after the crash.

Police continue to investigate the matter.