CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP is investigating a crash involving a stolen car and a pickup that sent four people to hospital.

The collision happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Township Road 364 and Highway 766, west of the community of Penhold, in central Alberta.

A pickup was heading south and the car was travelling west. Two people from each vehicle were sent to hospital and police say charges are pending as the car had been reported stolen.

No other information was available.