Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the northwest community of Charleswood that left one vehicle on its roof.
The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chicoutimi Drive and Cherokee Drive N.W.
A white SUV-type vehicle ended up on its roof.
No injuries were reported.