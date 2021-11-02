Crash near Taber kills 1 person, badly injures another: RCMP

CALGARY -

Alberta RCMP say one person was killed and another was injured in a crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck near Taber on Monday.

The collision happened in the intersection of Range Road 145 and Township Road 100 at around 6:45 a.m., RCMP said.

An initial investigation suggests the pickup truck was westbound when it entered the intersection, colliding with the passenger-side of a northbound semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck, from the Municipal District of Taber, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital by ambulance in critical but stable condition, RCMP said.

RCMP are still investigating the crash and said all possible contributing factors are being considered.

The town of Taber is located roughly 230 kilometres southeast of Calgary.