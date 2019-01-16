A 35-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy are dead following a late morning head-on crash northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

According to RCMP, a car was travelling northbound on Highway 756 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming southbound truck.

The two occupants of the car, the female driver and a young boy, were pronounced dead at the crash site. RCMP have not released the identities of the deceased or the relationship between the two but confirm that both are from the O’Chiese First Nation.

The two men who had been in the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to hospital. Both men have since been released.

RCMP officials say the crash occurred during a period of freezing rain in the area that resulted in slippery highway conditions. No charges are anticipated in connection with the fatal collision.