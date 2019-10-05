CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department freed one person from an SUV following a two-vehicle crash at Barlow Trail and 90th Avenue S.E. on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection just after 8 a.m. when an SUV and a car collided.

It took about 30 minutes for the man to be freed from the SUV and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.