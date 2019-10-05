Crash on Barlow Trail sends one to hospital
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:27AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:46AM MDT
CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department freed one person from an SUV following a two-vehicle crash at Barlow Trail and 90th Avenue S.E. on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection just after 8 a.m. when an SUV and a car collided.
It took about 30 minutes for the man to be freed from the SUV and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.