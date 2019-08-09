Crash on Highway 1 near Golden now cleared
A traffic camera, on the DriveBC website, shows traffic stacked up on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Town of Golden because of a crash on Friday afternoon. (Supplied)
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 4:25PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 5:40PM MDT
Road officials in British Columbia say a serious crash on Highway 1 led to the route being shut down for a couple hours on Friday.
DriveBC posted about the incident on social media on Friday afternoon, saying the incident affected traffic in both directions.
About two hours later, the agency reported that the situation was cleared and the highway was reopened.
There is no word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.