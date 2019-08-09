Road officials in British Columbia say a serious crash on Highway 1 led to the route being shut down for a couple hours on Friday.

DriveBC posted about the incident on social media on Friday afternoon, saying the incident affected traffic in both directions.

Officials added the crash took place between 11 Street North and Yoho Bridge.

About two hours later, the agency reported that the situation was cleared and the highway was reopened.

OPEN - #BCHwy1 is open in both direction east of #GoldenBC after previous vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. https://t.co/oQWaLFn5tW — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 9, 2019

There is no word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.