Crash on Lethbridge's Scenic Drive

Lethbridge police say at least one person has been hurt in an early morning crash.

The crash took place at about 4:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the route near Fourth Street South, police said.

Officials have not shared any more details about the victims in the collision.

"LPS is asking that members of public avoid the area and find an alternative route as the northbound lanes of Scenic will be closed at 10 Avenue South while members investigate," a statement read.

It's not known when the scene will be cleared.