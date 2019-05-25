Highway 1 was closed for most of the day east of Revelstoke on Saturday because of a vehicle incident, officials report.

DriveBC said on Twitter that the route had been shut down in both directions because of a crash at Woolsey Creek FSR.

CORRECTION - #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident EAST of #RevelstokeBC at Woolsey Creek FSR. Crews are on scene. No detour available. Estimated time of reopening is 3pm. #CanyonHotSprings



For more information:https://t.co/4fhoE1UgJN — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 25, 2019

The crash was cleared at around 6 p.m. There are no immediate details on any injuries.