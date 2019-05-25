Crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke cleared
B.C. traffic services say a serious crash has shut down both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke. (Photo: Mark Luft)
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:06PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 7:03PM MDT
Highway 1 was closed for most of the day east of Revelstoke on Saturday because of a vehicle incident, officials report.
DriveBC said on Twitter that the route had been shut down in both directions because of a crash at Woolsey Creek FSR.
The crash was cleared at around 6 p.m. There are no immediate details on any injuries.