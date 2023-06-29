Crash on Whoop-Up Drive causes 'significant damage' to the road

A section of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Drive is closed for repairs after a crash on the major route on Wednesday.

The City of Lethbridge says the crash occurred in the westbound lanes and "caused significant damage to the asphalt."

"Whoop-Up Drive remains closed at Fifth Street South but crews have now opened a single lane westbound accessible from the Scenic Drive off ramp," the city said in a statement.

Drivers are being detoured from Sixth Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South, via Fifth Street South to access the Scenic Drive off ramp.

Officials say one lane is being kept open during repairs, but the speed limit is reduced to 60 km/h.

"Motorists are encouraged to use Crowsnest Trail as an alternative and drive with caution, given the increased volume expected."

Eastbound traffic is unaffected, the city says.

The repairs are expected to be complete by noon on Thursday.

