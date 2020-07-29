Advertisement
Crash reduces northbound Hwy. 2 to 1 lane near Crossfield, Alta.
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:51AM MDT
A collision between an RCMP vehicle and a van has reduced northbound Highway 2 to one lane near Crossfield.
CALGARY -- A collision between a police vehicle and a van has caused traffic on northbound Highway 2 to be reduced to one lane just south of the Highway 72 overpass near Crossfield, Alta.
RCMP say delays are expected to last for several hours.
An RCMP member involved in the crash was assessed at the scene by EMS and the driver of the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No other information is available.