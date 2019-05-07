

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are looking into the cause of a serious crash at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail S.E. that saw a vehicle veer off the road and land in a pond.

A car was heading northbound on Deerfoot Trail just after 7 a.m. and took the exit to westbound Stoney Trail where it left the road, flipped, and landed in a pond.

Police believe the crash may have been caused by the driver suffering a medical event.

An adult female was taken to the South Health Campus in serious, life-threatening condition.

Initial reports said a passenger was uninjured however EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said the driver was the only occupant.