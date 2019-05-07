CTV Calgary Latest Videos
Crash sends car careening into pond in southeast Calgary
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 8:05AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 1:39PM MDT
Police are looking into the cause of a serious crash at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail S.E. that saw a vehicle veer off the road and land in a pond.
A car was heading northbound on Deerfoot Trail just after 7 a.m. and took the exit to westbound Stoney Trail where it left the road, flipped, and landed in a pond.
Police believe the crash may have been caused by the driver suffering a medical event.
An adult female was taken to the South Health Campus in serious, life-threatening condition.
Initial reports said a passenger was uninjured however EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said the driver was the only occupant.