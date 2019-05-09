

CTV Calgary Staff





A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle at a northwest intersection.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at 8th Avenue and 19th Street N.W.

The area was shut down for several hours while police investigated but has since been re-opened.

No charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.