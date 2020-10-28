CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for anyone who witnessed a crash Tuesday afternoon in the northeast quadrant of the city that sent an elderly pedestrian to hospital to come forward.

Police say a 2010 Toyota Corolla was heading south through the Edgewater at Newport condominium complex in the 0-100 block of Country Village Bay N.E. just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the same time an elderly man was walking in front of the entrance to the underground parking garage.

"The Toyota turned right to go into the underground parking garage, at which time it struck the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground," police said in a release.

"The 35-year-old male driver of the Toyota remained on scene and was not injured."

The 90-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

"Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this collision, however failure to yield to the pedestrian may be a factor," police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.