CALGARY -- Four Calgary women face charges after an attempt to steal perfume from an Airdrie Shoppers Drug Mart was thwarted and their escape was short-lived.

According to RCMP, four women were spotted in a vehicle in the store's parking lot on the evening of March 31. Two of the women allegedly entered the store, filled bags with perfume and attempted to leave without paying for the product.

Staff members successfully retrieved the perfume and followed the suspects to the vehicle. In the parking lot, one of the employees was sprayed with bear spray.

The four women drove off and their vehicle was involved in a crash on Airdrie's west end. RCMP responded to the crash. The four suspects were arrested and subsequently charged.

The accused, who all face charges that include assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000, are:

Jasmine Holy-White-Man, 30, of Calgary

Tanisha Nippi, 22, of Calgary

Lene Warrior, 21, of Calgary

Jadin Machiskinic, 18, of Calgary

Holy-White-Man remains in custody while Nippi, Warrior and Machiskinic have been released on conditions ahead of their scheduled date in Airdrie provincial court on June 18.