Crave creates emoji cupcakes in fundraiser for mental health initiatives

A few Calgarians were able to treat themselves Wednesday at the same time they helped raise money for Bell Let's Talk Day.

That's because Crave Cupcakes in Kensington made a few special snacks Wednesday to help customers express their feelings through a series of emoji-themed cupcakes.

The popular bakery donated 100 per cent of the money to mental health initiatives.

Let's Talk Day cupcakes from Crave

Bell has committed over $121 million to mental health initiatives since the first Let's Talk Day back in 2011.