LETHBRIDGE -- People began lining up before the doors opened at 7 a.m. to get the last batch of spudnuts, cupcakes and other tasty treats cooked up at Crazy Cakes Bakery in Lethbridge.

The bakery, which was opened by Denise Hammon and her daughters Becky and Jessica in 2007, closed its doors after the final batch of dough ran out.

“It’s so bittersweet.” Hammon said, before adding that it was time for a change.

“When you have something like this, it's 24-7," she said, "and there’s no time for something new to come in, so we are just going to close it down, and see what transpires.”

According to one historical website, Crazy Cakes was the only location in Canada still selling spudnuts. The bakery was located in the same building that has been producing spudnuts, doughnuts made from potato flour, since the 1950’s.

That tradition continued under various owners, including 87-year old Wolfgang Otto, who came out of retirement to help make spudnuts every Thursday. “Like it’s written on the wall. If you like a doughnut, you’ll love a spudnut.”

The owners and staff began working before midnight to roll and deep fry 300 dozen spudnuts, and boxes of cupcakes. Some customers waited in line for up to two hours so they could sample the treats one last time.

University of Lethbridge chemistry professor John Eng says he was getting messages from former students and staff, who live as far away as New Brunswick.

Eng says over the years, he has introduced spudnuts to many of his international students during lab meetings. “It’s a sad day, but an opportunity for one more time to come down and get some spudnuts for the grad students that are currently here," Eng said.

Kevin Maclean, a collections technician at the Galt Museum and Archives, says he’s sad, because Lethbridge is losing a cultural landmark. “It’s a perfect place in so many ways, and I wish there were more perfect places,”he said.

Hammon says when they started the bakery 14 years ago; there were a lot of naysayers, who told them the business wouldn’t last.

“But it has been such a great ride," she said. "The community has been so wonderful, and we have the best customers in the world.”