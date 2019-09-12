The Calgary Police Service is attempting to identify a suspect following three recent lewd acts in the city's southeast.

The most recent incident occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection 146 Avenue and Bow Bottom Trail S.E. A nine-year-old girl was walking in the area when a man approached her and asked for directions. The man exposed himself to the girl and began to masturbate. The frightened girl ran to a woman who was standing a short distance away near the intersection of 146 Avenue and Deerfield Drive.

The suspect is described as:

A South Asian man

Believed to be in his late 20s or 30s

Having a medium build

Having short wavy black hair

Having brown eyes

Having a short beard

Given the description of the suspect, investigators have reason to believe he may be responsible for two other indecent acts in southeast Calgary. In one of the three incidents, the suspect's vehicle was described as a dark green Volkswagen coupe.

On the evening of Saturday, August 24, a man drove towards a car towards a woman, exposed himself and masturbated in the parking lot of the Deer Valley Shopping Centre in the 1200 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

Three days later, in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, August 27, a man exposed himself to teenaged girls near Sherwood School, in the 2000 block of 66th Avenue S.E. in Lynnwood.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or who has been the victim of an unreported indecent act is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.