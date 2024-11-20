Crescent Heights Community Association recognized for heritage work
The Crescent Heights Community Association (CHCA) has received an award for its work protecting the area’s history.
At about 120 years old, Crescent Heights is one of the oldest communities in Calgary and has the largest number of heritage assets north of the Bow River.
“Redevelopment in our neighbourhood is more than a threat, it is real, and it’s been going on for years,” the CHCA said.
“These assets include about 200 cottage-style bungalows built in the early 1900’s, plus an extensive canopy with many tree-lined avenues.”
The CHCA is one of seven 2024 Heritage Calgary award recipients, recognized as the advocacy and volunteerism winner.
“We are celebrating some really breathtaking and incredible work that has ensured the stories, buildings, and value of our collective history will not only be preserved but celebrated and shared well into the future,” said Heritage Calgary CEO Josh Traptow.
Over the past year, CHCA volunteers put in more than 1,000 hours into creating activities and programming to build awareness of the unique character of Crescent Heights.
“We’ve found it important to educate builders about the heritage guidelines and to work with the city to force builders to comply,” said the CHCA.
“Our primary strategy is not to prevent development, but to ensure that we encourage the type of development that fits in with the character of the neighbourhood.”
To learn more about each award winner, you can visit the Heritage Calgary website.
