A recent Crescent Heights High School graduate says she and dozens of her former classmates received hefty parking fines despite the fact they had purchased parking passes through the school to park in the lot.

Emma Degagne received a $101 parking ticket during her final year at the northwest school after leaving her vehicle in the lot she had purchased a parking pass for.

Representatives of Indigo Park confirm to CTV that the company was contracted to monitor the parking lot beginning in September 2018 and that a number of the school's parking spots had been designated as being for the exclusive use of the Crescent Heights Curling Club.

Degagne says she was startled to discover through social media that at least 40 other students had also been ticketed for parking in specific sections of the school's lot and assumed a mistake had been made. She was stunned when a collection notice arrived.

"I didn't know it would go to that length," said Degagne. "Once I started getting the letters in the mail saying it would go to a collection agency that's when me and my mom started to get worried that I didn't pay them in the first place."

She says she now owes more than $330.

The Calgary Board of Education declined to comment on the matter but says it is investigating.

