Crescent Point Energy reports Q3 profit up from year ago, announces special dividend

The Crescent Point Energy Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO) The Crescent Point Energy Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina