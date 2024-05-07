CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crescent Point Energy selling $600M of assets to Saturn Oil & Gas

    The Crescent Point Energy Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO) The Crescent Point Energy Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
    Share

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has signed a $600-million deal to sell some of its oil-producing properties in Saskatchewan to Saturn Oil & Gas.

    The company says included in the deal are its Flat Lake and Battrum properties. It says production from the assets is expected to be 13,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day over the next 12 months.

    As a result of the deal, Crescent Point is revising its 2024 annual average production guidance to a range of 191,000 to 199,000 boe/d, a reduction of 7,000 boe/d compared with the midpoint of its prior guidance range.

    During the first quarter of 2024, Crescent Point also closed the previously announced disposition of its Swan Hills and Turner Valley assets for $140 million, before closing adjustments.

    The company says it will use the proceeds from the dispositions to reduce debt.

    Calgary-based Crescent Point has made several major acquisitions since 2021 in the Montney and Kaybob Duvernay oil-and-gas regions of northwest Alberta.

    Saturn Oil & Gas, also based in Calgary, has assets across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News