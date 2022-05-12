Crescent Point reports $1.18B Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend

The Crescent Point Energy Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. Crescent Point Energy Corp. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported first-quarter net income of $1.18 billion, boosted by a reversal of a non-cash impairment charge related to the rise in energy prices. The Canadian Press/HO

