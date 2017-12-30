A Saturday morning fire in the Greenwood Village Mobile Park in northwest Calgary destroyed one home and left three people in need of medical attention.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to a location on Spruce Way N.W. following reports of a fire.

“Upon arrival, we found a fully involved mobile home and two people who had self-evacuated that had sustained minor injuries from their evacuation from the house,” said Battalion Chief Al Magwood. “We went defensive on the fire because of the amount of fire that was involved in this home.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it spread to adjacent residences.

The two people who escaped from the home were assessed by EMS crews and a resident of a neighbouring home was transported to hospital from the scene for a non-fire related medical issue.

Magwood says the cold weather, including a wind chill below -40C. presented challenges. . “Our guys are getting frozen up pretty good at this one. It’s just the driving conditions getting here, although our response times were where they should be.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.