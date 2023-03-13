Crews battling fire at courthouse in Golden, B.C.

Fire crews are battling a fire at the courthouse in Golden, B.C.

Golden Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed to CTV News Calgary that the fire broke out at around 3 a.m. and, as of 8 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire at the Golden Law Courts Service B.C. building, located at 837 Park Drive, has not been confirmed.

RCMP officials asked the public to avoid the area between 10th Avenue South and Park Drive during the fire response.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.