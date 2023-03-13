Crews battling fire at courthouse in Golden, B.C.
Fire crews are battling a fire at the courthouse in Golden, B.C.
Golden Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed to CTV News Calgary that the fire broke out at around 3 a.m. and, as of 8 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire at the Golden Law Courts Service B.C. building, located at 837 Park Drive, has not been confirmed.
RCMP officials asked the public to avoid the area between 10th Avenue South and Park Drive during the fire response.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer weather on the way for Calgary
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Volkswagen to build EV battery plant in Ontario
Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, in southwestern Ontario.
FACT CHECK | E-petition calls for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum; but right 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
Fear grips financial markets following U.S. bank failures
Bank stocks are continuing to drop Monday as Wall Street worries about what may be next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. But much of the rest of the market is rising on hopes the fear will force the Federal Reserve to take it easier on its economy-rattling hikes to interest rates.
Canadian Tire launches fee-based Triangle Rewards subscription program for $89/year
Canadian Tire Corp. is rolling out a new fee-based subscription program as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
The meaning behind the blue ribbons worn at the Oscars
Small and subtle, the blue ribbons worn by many celebrities at the Oscars nonetheless had an important message: support refugees.
Edmonton
-
1 year since death of notorious Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez
Police are expected to provide an update on the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, on Monday, one year after his death.
-
Restaurant worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft restaurant employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
-
Canadian Tire launches fee-based Triangle Rewards subscription program for $89/year
Canadian Tire Corp. is rolling out a new fee-based subscription program as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program.
Vancouver
-
South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits
The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
-
Shots fired on residential street near Maple Ridge high school
A large RCMP presence remains in central Maple Ridge where shots were fired around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province's history.
-
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm
Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.
-
N.S. family left frustrated after Flair Airlines cancellation
Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled Saturday which impacted many passengers travelling for March break.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
-
Greater Victoria bus drivers' union reaches tentative agreement with BC Transit
Greater Victoria transit workers who have been without a contract for nearly a year may soon get a new one.
-
South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits
The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes.
Toronto
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
-
Drake, 21 Savage are going on tour together, but Toronto 'details to be announced'
Drake has announced a North American summer tour, and while he will be performing in his hometown Toronto, it is the only stop on the tour that does not have a confirmed date or venue.
-
Volkswagen to build EV battery plant in Ontario
Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, in southwestern Ontario.
Montreal
-
Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested byelection
It's byelection day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.
-
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Ottawa
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
-
Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Things are a little more expensive': Vendors at Saskatoon Homestyles event seeing rising input costs
As thousands of people walked through the doors of the Homestyles show at Praireland Park, inflation wasn’t far behind.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze at former site of Village Green Thrift Shop
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday.
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
-
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
Winnipeg
-
Man tried to break into apartment with intent to commit sexual assault: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in the city with the intent of committing sexual assault.
-
‘It’s obviously very high’: Winnipeg traffic levels remain steady during pandemic
City traffic counters show that while vehicle levels on Winnipeg streets saw a brief drop at the beginning of the pandemic, they bounced back quickly. An expert in green commuting says this is indicative of a larger problem in our city.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
Regina
-
Regina pedestrian seriously injured by impaired driver, police say
A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Mushrooms, cocaine seized during 'high risk' traffic stop: Moose Jaw police
Police in Moose Jaw seized a significant amount of drugs while conducting a high risk traffic stop over the weekend.
-