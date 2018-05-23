Aerial and ground crews are battling a fire that currently covers approximately a hectare of land west of Cochrane.

As of 4:45 p.m., provincial officials have declared the wildfire as 'out of control'.

The fire is located southwest of Cochrane's West Terrace neighbourhood and across the Bow River. Residents say multiple helicopters and a plane have responded to the area and are dumping water on the fire.

Fire west of town: update

We've been told the fire is not in #CochraneAB but is a grass fire on reserve lands to the west. Cochrane Fire is helping with the response, as are Rocky View crews and water bombers. Please continue to avoid the area. — Town of Cochrane (@TownofCochrane) May 23, 2018

