Crews battling 'out of control' wildfire west of Cochrane
An aircraft drops a retardant on the wildfire near Cochrane on Wednesday afternoon (photo courtesy: Carly Dudley)
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 4:47PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:00PM MDT
Aerial and ground crews are battling a fire that currently covers approximately a hectare of land west of Cochrane.
As of 4:45 p.m., provincial officials have declared the wildfire as 'out of control'.
The fire is located southwest of Cochrane's West Terrace neighbourhood and across the Bow River. Residents say multiple helicopters and a plane have responded to the area and are dumping water on the fire.
Fire west of town: update— Town of Cochrane (@TownofCochrane) May 23, 2018
We've been told the fire is not in #CochraneAB but is a grass fire on reserve lands to the west. Cochrane Fire is helping with the response, as are Rocky View crews and water bombers. Please continue to avoid the area.
More details to follow