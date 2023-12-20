CALGARY
    • Crews called to fire in apartment building in Sunalta

    Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in the southwest community of Sunalta.

    The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to the scene, in the 1600 block of 11 Avenue S.W., at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Officials said on arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey building.

