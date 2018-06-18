CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Crews clear crash on highway west of Calgary
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 6:58AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 3:14PM MDT
Motorists faced significant delays on Highway 8, west of Calgary, while crews worked to clear the debris from a two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday night.
Police were called to the crash between a car and a grain truck at about 10:00 p.m.
The highway was closed in both directions for several hours and reopened just after noon on Monday.
EMS says a 50-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Police are investigating.