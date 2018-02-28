CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Crews contain car fire on northeast roadway
Calgary fire crews doused a car fire near Stoney Trail N.E. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Last Updated Wednesday, February 28, 2018 8:51AM MST
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle caught fire on a street in the city’s northeast on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Stoney Trail, near 15th Street N.E, at about 3:30 a.m.
EMS officials say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.