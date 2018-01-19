A fire at a home in the McKenzie Towne area on Friday morning was quickly doused by Calgary fire crews.

Firefighters were called to a home on Prestwick Avenue S.E. at about 4:00 a.m. and were met by a mother and daughter who lived at home when they arrived.

Crews located a small fire inside one of the bedrooms and were able to put it out quickly.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.