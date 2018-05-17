Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a townhouse complex in the Killarney area.

Crews were called to a fire on Killarney Glen Court S.W. at about 6:20 a.m. and say the structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“We know that five people in the four townhomes did evacuate safely including one dog. We did evacuate some other people in the surrounding buildings so a total of 12 people were evacuated, five from the townhomes that were affected by the fire. They will be displaced for some time. The other evacuees have been let back in once air quality was tested inside their residences,” said Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Police have closed Richmond Road at 32 Street S.W. to give crews room to work and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come…

Just to give you an idea of how much smoke is filling into the air - it's very hard to see here and breathe in this area along Richmond Road #yyc @CTVMorningYYC pic.twitter.com/Wjc9IWat2K — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) May 17, 2018

Wind is definitely a factor here - it's adding fuel to the fire as another small blaze just broke out in the top right window of this two-storey townhouse. Fire crews working to put out that hotspot #yyc @CTVMorningYYC pic.twitter.com/z6eA2SOmS9 — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) May 17, 2018

On scene of a fire in Killarney - this two story townhouse completely gutted - fire crews say it was fully engulfed in flames - no word yet on cause or injuries #yyc @CTVMorningYYC pic.twitter.com/F1eNPq2Req — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) May 17, 2018