Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a townhouse complex in the Killarney area.

Crews were called to a fire on Killarney Glen Court S.W. at about 6:20 a.m. and say the structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“We know that five people in the four townhomes did evacuate safely including one dog. We did evacuate some other people in the surrounding buildings so a total of 12 people were evacuated, five from the townhomes that were affected by the fire. They will be displaced for some time. The other evacuees have been let back in once air quality was tested inside their residences,” said Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Police have closed Richmond Road at 32 Street S.W. to give crews room to work and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

