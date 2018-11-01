Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in the city’s northwest on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Citadel Estates Terrace N.W. at about 9:40 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Smoke was coming from the second floor of the single family home when crews arrived and officials say fans were brought in to pressurize the home before firefighters went in.

Three of the five people who live at the residence were home at the time and were able to get out safely.

They were assessed by EMS on scene and were not injured.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the source home and remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.